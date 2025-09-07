Breaking News
Maharashtra: Octogenarian slits wife's throat in Vasai, attempts to kills self

Maharashtra: Octogenarian slits wife's throat in Vasai, attempts to kills self

Updated on: 07 September,2025 04:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

The 80-year-old husband first killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon and then tried to kill himself using the same weapon, but survived, an official said, adding that further probe was underway

According to initial probe, both husband and wife had been unwell for several years, police said. Representational Pic/File

Maharashtra: Octogenarian slits wife's throat in Vasai, attempts to kills self
An 80-year-old man allegedly slit his wife’s throat in Vasai area of Palghar district in Maharashtra and then attempted to take his own life using the same weapon, police said on Sunday.

According to initial probe, both husband and wife had been unwell for several years, they were suffering from prolonged illnesses. Both lived with their son and daughter-in-law. On the night of the incident, when the son and daughter-in-law stepped out, the elderly couple decided to end their lives, believing that their illnesses were causing distress to their son and preventing them from living peacefully.

"The husband first killed his wife by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon and then tried to kill himself using the same weapon, but survived," an official said, adding that further probe was underway.


