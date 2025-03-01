Palghar Crime: Four duped of Rs 12.2 lakh with fake job offers in customs department

Based on a complaint, the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, Yogesh Manwar

Four persons were allegedly duped of Rs 12.2 lakh by a fraudster who promised them jobs in the customs department, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday registered a case under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, Yogesh Manwar, an official said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

He said the accused contacted the victims between 2022 and March 2023, promising them jobs in the Customs department, and they collectively paid him Rs 12.2 lakh.

To convince them of the authenticity of the job offers, Manwar allegedly provided fake IDs and forged documents, misleading the victims into believing that they had got the jobs, the official said while sharing an update on the Palghar crime, reported PTI.

The official said the victims soon realised they had been cheated when the jobs did not materialise and they didn't get the money back.

A probe is underway, and no one has been arrested, he said.

Police start probe into Rs 77 crore 'fraud' at tri-services club on Navy's complaint

Mumbai Police has started an investigation into an alleged fraud of Rs 77.52 crore at the United Services Club, police and Defence officials said on Thursday.

Financial discrepancies at the 97-year-old tri-services establishment came to light during a routine audit a few months ago, a Defence PRO said.

The case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing of Mumbai Police, officials said.

A complaint regarding the alleged fraud was recently lodged at the Cuffe Parade Police Station by a Navy captain on the instructions of the Western Naval Command headquarters.

"The United Services Club, Colaba, is a 97 years old Tri-Services Club. A few months earlier, as part of a routine audit, a discrepancy was noticed by the Secretary of the Club. This led to a special audit by the contracted CA and, subsequently, detailed scrutiny of the financial accounts were undertaken on instructions of the Club Management, whereupon significant anomalies were discovered," a Defence PRO said in a statement.

Besides the registration of a First Information Report, a detailed special audit by an independent chartered accountant has been ordered, the statement added.

The Defence forces and US Club are committed to maintaining the highest standards of conduct and financial probity, and all cooperation will be extended to the law enforcement and financial agencies to identify any wrong-doing and ensure justice, it said.

