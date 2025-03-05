A 22-year-old woman in Thane gave birth to a premature baby girl at home. The infant died while being taken to hospital. Police have registered a case of accidental death and launched an investigation

A 22-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Thane city gave birth to a premature baby girl at home, but the infant tragically passed away while being taken to hospital, police officials confirmed on Wednesday.

According to PTI, the woman, a resident of Waghbil area in Thane, was six months pregnant when she went into labour unexpectedly at home on the morning of March 2. The newborn and the mother were both in critical condition following the delivery.

As per PTI reports, family members rushed them to a civic hospital in the Kalwa area, but upon arrival, doctors declared the infant as brought dead, an official from Kasarwadavali police station stated. The statement was based on information provided by the woman’s husband, the official added.

The circumstances surrounding the premature delivery remain unclear. The woman’s family has not provided any specific reason as to why she was not taken to a hospital for the delivery, raising questions about whether there were underlying medical complications, a sudden emergency, or other factors that prevented timely medical intervention.

(With inputs from PTI)