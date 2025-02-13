Breaking News
Ranveer Allahbadia row: Mumbai Police record statements of seven persons

Updated on: 13 February,2025 01:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranveer Allahbadia. Pic/Instagram

The officials on Thursday said that the Mumbai Police have so far recorded the statements of seven persons, including social media influencer Apoorva Makhija, in connection with controversial comments made by Ranveer Allahbadia on YouTube show "India's Got Latent", reported news agency PTI.


Social media influencer Allahbadia is likely to appear before the city police in a day or two, they said.


A team of the Assam Police is in also Mumbai to investigate a case in connection with the Ranveer Allahbadia row controversy, an official said, reported PTI.


The team visited Khar police station here on Wednesday and also met senior police officials, he said, reported PTI.

The Guwahati Police on Monday registered a case against Allahbadia and four others.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department has summoned more than 40 persons, including Allahbadia and comedian Samay Raina, who hosts "India's Got Latent", asking them to join the probe into a case registered over Allahbadia's controversial remarks on the YouTube reality show.

The cyber police, which has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in the case, issued notices on Tuesday to the social media influencer and others including 'guests' and 'judges' who had participated in the past episodes of "India's Got Latent".

So far, at least seven persons, including Makhija, other social media influencers and Allahbadia's manager, have appeared before the police and recorded their statements, an official said, reported PTI.

The remaining persons, including Allahbadia, are likely to appear before the police on Thursday, he said.

The persons who are out of the station are also likely to appear before the police in a day or two, the official said, reported PTI.

Allahbadia, who has more than 16 million followers across social media platforms, landed in the soup after a video of his controversial comments started making the rounds on social media and led to a massive debate on freedom of speech and what constitutes decency.

He tried to defuse the situation by issuing a video apology where he called his comment a "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down.

The Ranveer Allahbadia row has been raised in Parliament by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske, who called for a law to regulate social media.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani, as well as the show's producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra to appear before it on February 17 in New Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

