Shah Rukh Khan threat case: Cops take custody of Raipur man citing Salman Khan-Baba Siddique-SRK link

According to the police, a thorough probe was warranted, given that Shah Rukh Khan is a ‘highly respected’ individual. Pic/X/@iamsrk

While seeking the transit custody of Raipur-based advocate Faizan Khan, who allegedly made a threat against Shah Rukh Khan earlier this month, the Bandra police informed a court in Chhattisgarh’s capital that a thorough investigation was required as the actor was close friends with slain NCP leader Baba Siddique.

In their application submitted before a local court in Raipur on November 12, the police raised concerns about the motive behind Faizan Khan issuing the threat to Shah Rukh Khan and then filing a missing complaint for his own phone, which was allegedly used to make the threat.



After the threat against Shah Rukh Khan, the police expressed concerns about who else the accused may have targeted. Pic/Satej Shinde

The police stated that a thorough investigation was necessary, given that the actor is a highly respected individual and the accused has gained a significant amount of attention following the threat call. The police also expressed concerns about who else might be targeted by the accused.

The police further emphasised that Shah Rukh Khan was an important figure in India, and for the sake of his security, the accused should be arrested and a proper investigation conducted against him.

Faizan Khan was later remanded in transit custody and he is currently being investigated by the Bandra police. According to the cops, the accused initially misled investigators by claiming his phone had been stolen and filing a complaint.

However, the police’s investigation revealed that he had purchased a basic phone to issue the threat to the actor, and then filed a false online complaint in an attempt to mislead the authorities and cover his tracks.

According to Bandra police, the threat call was made to their station’s landline on November 5. The caller allegedly said, “Shah Rukh Khan, the one at Mannat, Bandstand… if he doesn’t give me R50 lakh, I will kill him.”

When officers questioned the caller’s identity, he responded, “That doesn’t matter… if you need a name, write it as Hindustani.”