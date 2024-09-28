On Friday, Spokesperson Anand Dubey wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding him to investigate a possible connection involved in the selling of tickets at inflated prices

The Shiv Sena (UBT faction) has called for an investigation into the suspected "black marketing" of tickets to Coldplay's upcoming "Music of the Spheres" tour in Mumbai. On Friday, Spokesperson Anand Dubey wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, demanding him to investigate a possible connection involved in the selling of tickets at inflated prices, reported ANI.

According to the ANI report, Dubey wrote in his letter that tickets to the show sold out within minutes of being on sale. However, despite the official ticketing partner, BookMyShow, reporting the concert sold out, tickets were still available through "unofficial channels" at significantly higher costs.

"The tickets were reportedly sold out almost immediately, leaving many genuine fans, especially young people, disappointed. Despite BookMyShow claiming the concert was sold out, tickets are still available through unofficial sources at exorbitant prices," Dubey wrote per the news agency report.

According to the report, he expressed concern about a potential "black market" for tickets, which would take advantage of fans' enthusiasm and cause parents to spend a lot of money. Dubey further cautioned that such activities may involve unlawful techniques such as fraud, deception, and even money laundering.

The letter was also addressed to Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Mumbai Police Commissioner, and the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner, asking for an investigation.

In a self-recorded video, Dubey claimed that the BookMyShow website failed seconds after tickets went on sale. He said that despite this, tickets were still being offered on other sites for five to ten times the initial price, raising questions about the ticketing platform's complicity in the alleged "black marketing."

He encouraged authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into any alleged violation by BookMyShow.

Earlier on Friday, the Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) called Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, BookMyShow's parent company, and the business's technical head for questioning. The investigation began after Advocate Amit Vyas submitted a complaint accusing the site of facilitating the illicit resale of Coldplay concert tickets, the report added.

According to the allegation, tickets originally priced at Rs 2,500 were being resold for up to Rs 3 lakh on third-party websites. Vyas claimed that BookMyShow misled the public and Coldplay fans, and he wants an FIR filed against the company for fraud, the ANI report further stated.

On January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, Coldplay will perform at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai as part of their "Music of the Spheres" tour.