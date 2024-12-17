Traffickers exploited infants and children for prostitution, begging, and other crimes

The baby girl was rescued from Karnataka. Representation pic

Listen to this article Shocker: Mumbai Police bust major racket to find criminals sold toddler to cover bail x 00:00

The Matunga Police successfully rescued a toddler sold by her mother for Rs 1 lakh. Investigation into the case that was solved in four days unearthed a nine-member all-women human trafficking network.

The case came to light on December 12 when the police received a tip-off about a woman allegedly selling her one-month-old daughter. According to officials, the couple lived in slums under Dadar’s Tilak Bridge with the infant. “After the husband was arrested for a petty crime, the family needed money to pay for his bail. In desperation, the mother decided to sell the baby, and the buyer agreed to pay Rs 1 lakh," said a police officer.

As the investigation progressed, the police uncovered an extensive network of individuals involved in the crime. It began with a woman based in Mumbai, whose operations extended to parts of Maharashtra, including Sangli and Kolhapur, and Gujarat and Karnataka. The syndicate involved several women operating across these regions.

Ragasudha R, deputy commissioner of police (Zone IV), who played a major role in the investigation, said, “The baby girl was rescued from Karnataka. We are investigating further by interrogating the nine women arrested and remanded to police custody by the court.”

However, police sources revealed that the nine women have a long list of toddlers, teenagers, and adults trafficked from multiple states. Unlike some human trafficking gangs that sell babies to childless couples, this network is reportedly involved in forcing victims into prostitution, begging, and other exploitative activities. Their sources for children include poor families unwilling to raise girls, children with disabilities, and those born out of wedlock, according to officials.

According to the gang’s rate sheet, the prices of babies vary based on their ‘colour’ and physical features. “For fair-complexioned infants, the prices range from R4 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, while those with darker or medium complexions are valued between Rs 2 lakh and s R3 lakh. Additional features, such as sharp noses or almond-shaped eyes, are a bonus and increase the cost. Disabled children are reportedly assigned for begging, while girls with light complexions are sold into prostitution,” a police source revealed.

The names of the arrested accused are Sulochana Kamble, 45, a domestic help and resident of Dadar; Mira Yadav, 40, a nurse and resident of Diva; Yogesh Bhoir, 37, an agent and resident of Sewri; Roshni Ghosh, 34, a marriage broker and resident of Kalyan; Sandhya Rajput, 47, a marriage broker and resident of Ulhasnagar; Munni Chauhan, 44, a marriage broker and resident of Gujarat; Tainaz Chauhan, 19, a homemaker and resident of Vadodara, Gujarat; and Baby Tamboli, 50, a marriage broker and resident of Sangli, Maharashtra. Additionally, the mother of the rescued toddler has been arrested by the police. The other members of the gang are currently absconding, and a search operation is underway to nab them, said DCP Ragasudha R.

The price at which the baby was sold for