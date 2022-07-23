Thane: 34-year-old passenger booked for hitting 42-year-old ticket checker inside Vidarbha Express

On Friday night, Rajesh Gupta, a ticket checker, was checking tickets in the 12105 Vidarbha Express when he came across accused 34-year-old Vijayan Perumal, who was travelling without a ticket

A 34-year-old passenger from Kalyan has been booked for allegedly beating up a 42-year-old ticket checker inside an express train.

"On Friday night, Rajesh Gupta, a ticket checker, was checking tickets in the 12105 Vidarbha Express when he came across accused 34-year-old Vijayan Perumal, who was travelling without a ticket," the Dombivali railway police official said.

"Perumal hit Gupta, who later filed a case with Manmad railway police station. Since the incident took place when the train was within Dombivali limits, the case was transferred here. Efforts are on to nab Perumal," the railway official added.

(with inputs from PTI)