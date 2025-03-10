A Thane court has ordered the deportation of a Bangladeshi national who entered India illegally and lived without valid documents. The accused was sentenced to a jail term already served and fined Rs 1,000. Authorities have been directed to complete deportation formalities.

A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has ordered the deportation of a Bangladeshi national who was found guilty of illegally entering and residing in India without valid documentation, PTI reports.

According to PTI, Additional Sessions Judge G T Pawar sentenced the accused, Vimal Ranjeet Vishwas, to one year and 54 days in prison, a duration he had already served in custody. In addition to the sentence, the court imposed a fine of ₹1,000 on him. Since he had completed his term, the court directed that he be deported to Bangladesh upon completion of the necessary legal formalities. A copy of the order, issued on 5th March, was made available on Monday.

As per PTI reports, the case came to light on 9th January 2024 when the police apprehended Vishwas in Bhayander, where he had been working in an industrial area. Upon investigation, it was discovered that he did not possess any valid Indian citizenship documents. During questioning, the accused admitted to being a Bangladeshi national and confessed that he had illegally entered India after paying ₹20,000 to an agent, PTI reports.

The court emphasised that, under Section 9 of the Foreigners Act, the responsibility to prove legal residence in India lies with the accused. Judge Pawar noted that at no stage during the investigation or trial did the accused produce any valid documentation to establish his legal entry or residency in the country. "Neither during the investigation nor the trial did the accused provide any documents proving Indian citizenship or valid entry into India," the court stated in its order.

As per PTI, since Vishwas had already served his sentence in custody, the court ordered his immediate deportation and instructed the authorities to complete all necessary formalities at the earliest.

