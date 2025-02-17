Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 64(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act

Representational Image

Listen to this article Thane crime: Case registered against deceased person for rape of 17-year-old girl x 00:00

The police on Monday said that a case has been registered against a deceased person for the alleged rape of a girl in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the police on Saturday registered a case under section 64(1) (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.

The FIR, however, does not specify the time and circumstances of the alleged accused's death.

The official said the accused befriended a 17-year-old girl from his neighbourhood in Mumbra and allegedly raped her on multiple occasions between June and August 2024, reported PTI.

The accused later married the girl despite opposition from their families. The girl got pregnant and delivered a child on February 14, he said while sharing an update on the Thane crime.

The official said the local police are probing into the crime.

Brother, uncle held for raping Palghar teen, forcing her to undergo abortion

A teenage girl from Maharashtra's Palghar district was allegedly repeatedly raped by her brother and uncle, who also forced her to undergo an abortion, an official said on Friday, reported PTI.

Acting on a complaint by the 16-year-old girl, the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police on Thursday arrested her 18-year-old brother and uncle, whose age was not given, reported PTI.

In her complaint, the girl said she was sexually assaulted multiple times by her sibling and uncle between October and December last year. When she became pregnant, the uncle took the teenager to a medical facility at Grant Road in Mumbai for an abortion, reported PTI.

The accused have been booked for rape, causing miscarriage without a woman's consent, and criminal intimidation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

Woman raped in Thane district; friends share video on social media

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend while two others filmed the act and shared the video on social media in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The Bhiwandi police on Sunday arrested the woman's 22-year-old friend for the rape and her girlfriend and another person, who filmed the assault, an official said.

According to the police, the assault took place in the Kamatghar area of Bhiwandi on December 29, 2024, reported PTI.

The official said the victim's friend lured her to come with him for a walk in the afternoon and then took her to a lodge where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He said the two other accused filmed the act and shared it on social media.

The official said the woman lodged a police complaint a month after the assault after the video went viral.

"We have arrested two men and the victim's girlfriend who was part of the conspiracy," senior inspector Krishnadev Kharade said, adding that the trio have been remanded in police custody until February 12, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)