Thane: Scrap dealer murders wife in Bhiwandi

Updated on: 20 June,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The man, identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Hayatullah Shah, a resident of Kalher, walked into Narpoli police station at 9 am and confessed to killing his wife over doubts about her being faithful to him

Representational images. Pic/iStock


A 35-year-old scrap dealer from Bhiwandi near Thane was arrested on Sunday for allegedly strangling his wife to death, a police officer said.

The man, identified as Mohammad Mushtaq Hayatullah Shah, a resident of Kalher, walked into Narpoli police station at 9 am and confessed to killing his wife over doubts about her being faithful to him, the officer said.




“He slit her throat and then strangled her with a wire. He has been arrested for murder.  He has said that he found his wife with another man on Saturday night after which he killed her. A probe is underway,” the officer added. 


