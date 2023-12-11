Thane: Tax consultant, aide hire goons to kill businessman; held

According to police, the main accused had borrowed Rs 1.5 crore from the victim and didn't want to repay the money

Representational Image

A 40-year-old tax consultant and his accomplice were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of a 55-year-old businessman in Thane city of Maharashtra, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

According to police, the main accused had borrowed Rs 1.5 crore from the victim and didn't want to repay the money, reported PTI.

"The main accused, a tax consultant identified as Bhushan Patil, hired two contract killers who attacked the victim, Satish Patil, with swords and sharp weapons at an isolated spot on Ghodbunder Road on Saturday evening," an official said, reported PTI.

Another arrested accused is identified as Nitin Patil while two killers are on the run, reported PTI.

Bhushan Patil initially tried to mislead police by claiming that he, Nitin, and Satish were attacked by two persons suddenly, reported PTI.

"However, police found discrepancies in his statement. During interrogation, Bhushan admitted to hiring contract killers," the official said, reported PTI.

The main accused convinced the victim to accompany him under some pretext and drove him to an isolated spot where he was fatally attacked, reported PTI.

A case of murder has been registered and further investigation is underway, reported PTI.

In another case, a 32-year-old woman was found dead in a room of a lodge in Maharashtra's Thane district on Sunday, police said, reported PTI.

The body of Jyoti Todarmal was found in a lodge in Kalyan town this morning, an official from MFC police station said, reported PTI.

Todarmal had checked into the lodge with a man on Saturday afternoon, and he later left the establishment without informing anyone, he said, reported PTI.

The housekeeping staff found the woman lying dead in a suspicious manner in the room, the official said, reported PTI.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the cause of death is yet to be ascertained, he said, adding that the police are on the lookout for the man, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)