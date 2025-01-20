Organisers and bull owners booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under act endangering life or personal safety of others, police official said

A case has been registered in connection with a bullfighting event held in Dombivali in Maharashtra's Thane district on January 19, a senior police official said on Monday, reported news agency PTI.

The event took place at a ground in Sonarpada, after which the organisers and bull owners were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 125B (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 111) Atul Zende said, PTI stated.

The official said, Ambernath residents Roshan Dalvi and Ganesh Salvi as well as Barkya Madhavi of Kalyan, identified the accused, are yet to be arrested.

Further probe is underway, the DCP added.

Thane court acquits two persons after 9 years in attempt to murder case

A court in Thane district acquitted two persons accused of attacking and injuring a man nine years ago, citing insufficient evidence in Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

Additional sessions judge Amit M Shete acquitted Imran Akhtar Sayyad and Anant Jairam Bhagat in a 2015 attempt to murder case.

The copy of the order, dated a week ago on January 13, was made available on Monday.

A group of men attacked the victim, Sandeep Gadekar, with weapons in Kalwa on August 31, 2015, as per the case details. The man sustained severe injuries to his head, neck, and abdomen and was hospitalised.

The Kalwa police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 307 (attempt to murder), and 452 (house trespass to assault), among others.

In its order, the court noted that there were critical omissions in the victim's testimony, which contradicted his earlier statements to the police.

The court also took note of the victim and his family's criminal background. The victim had been externed due to his involvement in criminal activities, reported PTI.

Judge Shete ruled that the evidence against the accused was insufficient to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and directed the police to apprehend the remaining absconding accused and file a separate chargesheet.

(With inputs from PTI)