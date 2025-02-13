A 29-year-old woman from Thane's Dombivli area allegedly died by suicide due to depression caused by multiple miscarriages, police said. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating further.

A 29-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Thane district allegedly died by suicide, reportedly due to prolonged emotional distress following multiple miscarriages, police said on Thursday.

According to PTI, the woman, a resident of Manpada in Dombivli township, was found hanging from the ceiling of her home on Tuesday evening. The tragic incident came to light when her husband discovered her unresponsive and immediately alerted the authorities, police officials stated.

As per PTI reports, preliminary inquiries suggest that the deceased had been struggling with severe depression, allegedly stemming from four consecutive miscarriages. "She was deeply affected by her personal loss and had been battling emotional turmoil for quite some time," an official from Manpada police station revealed.

Thane man ends life due to harassment over loan recovery; 1 held

An official on Monday said that a 38-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district committed suicide after allegedly being harassed over repayment of a loan of Rs 1.8 lakh, following which police have arrested one person, reported news agency PTI.

The police have registered a case against three persons in connection with the incident which took place last month.

The deceased, Amin Shaikh, had taken a loan of Rs 1.80 lakh from the accused, reported PTI.

Despite repaying the amount with additional interest, totalling Rs 3.30 lakh, the accused allegedly continued to harass and threaten him for more money, the official from Ganeshpuri police station said, reported PTI.

The man, who was in severe distress, ended his life by hanging himself at his house in the Ganeshpuri area on January 14.

Following the incident, the victim's body was sent for postmortem and a case of accidental death was initially registered.

During the probe, the police found a recorded message left by Shaikh on his mobile phone, in which he purportedly held three persons responsible for his extreme step, the official said, reported PTI.

Following the evidence, the police on Friday registered an FIR against the three persons under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.

The police arrested one of the accused on Saturday while the search was on for the other two persons, the official said.

Man consumes poison at police station after live-in partner ends relationship; hospitalised

A 30-year-old man consumed poison at a police station in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Saturday in a bid to end his life after his partner ended her live-in relationship with him, an official said, reported PTI.

After the incident, which took place at the Nandanvan police station, the man - Sagar Mishra - was admitted to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment, he said, reported PTI.

According to police, his 27-year-old live-in partner last week ended her relationship due to his liquor addiction and returned to her family home in the city.

"On Saturday morning, Mishra went to her house and tried to convince her to return, which she refused. As her mother also resisted, he assaulted her. After that, a complaint was lodged against him at the police station," an official said, reported PTI.

As a result, the police called him for questioning. But he brought along a bottle of poison and created a ruckus outside the police station. After he consumed the poison and started vomiting, the police rushed him to a hospital, he added.

A case of attempted suicide was registered, and an investigation into the case was on, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)