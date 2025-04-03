The complainant stated that she and her husband wanted to take their car out of their residential complex on Tuesday morning but could not do so as another vehicle, belonging to the kin of a resident there, was blocking the way, the police said

Three people have been booked for allegedly assaulting and molesting a woman in the Kalina area of Mumbai's Santacruz area over a parking dispute, a police officer said on Thursday.

According to PTI, the 30-year-old complainant stated that she and her husband wanted to take their car out of their residential complex on Tuesday morning but could not do so as another vehicle, belonging to the kin of a resident there, was blocking the way.

"When no one turned up to remove this car despite repeated pleas, the complainant went to the house of the owner, where she was allegedly assaulted, intimidated and molested by the latter and his two sons. As per her complaint, the accused grabbed her by the hair and abused her. The accused also abused her husband, who is part of the Indian football team," the officer stated.

The man and his two sons have been booked under sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint) and 351 (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but are yet to be arrested, he said.

The trio have also filed a criminal intimidation case against the woman, who is a fashion designer, the Vakola police station officer informed, according to PTI.

Bihar labourer raped by two men in Bengaluru

A 19-year-old labourer from Bihar was raped by two men in Bengaluru on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near KR Puram Railway Station early in the morning, police added, according to PTI.

One of the accused, identified as Ashif, has been arrested, while the other suspect remains at large, they said.

Police stated that the survivor had been working in Kerala's Kattappan town but decided to return home as she was unhappy with the job.

She took a ticket to Mangaluru but used the same ticket to reach Bengaluru.

After informing their cousin in the city, the survivor arrived at KR Puram railway station around 1.13 am, police said.

Accompanied by her cousin, she was walking towards Mahadevapura to get food when two unidentified men stopped them.

The assailants allegedly attacked the survivor's cousin and restrained him, while one of them dragged her to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Hearing her cries for help, some passersby rushed to the spot, forcing the attackers to flee. However, the public managed to catch one of the suspects, Ashif, and handed him over to the police.

As per PTI, a case has been registered against both accused. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the second accused.

