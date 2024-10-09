The accused woman's six-year-old son allegedly beat up and kicked the Thane couple's son, aged 2, residing in their neighbourhood without any reason. A video of it has gone viral on social media

Representational Image

An official on Wednesday said that the police have registered a case against a woman and her two relatives for allegedly assaulting a Thane couple after a dispute over her minor son thrashing the couple's child in the Thane district of Maharashtra, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place on October 6 in the Daighar area.

The accused woman's six-year-old son allegedly beat up and kicked the Thane couple's son, aged 2, residing in their neighbourhood without any reason. A video of it has gone viral on social media, reported PTI.

When the toddler returned home and his mother noticed injuries on his body, she and her husband went to enquire about it with the parents of the boy who hit him.

The mother of the boy who hit the toddler got annoyed. She, her sister-in-law and brother-in-law later allegedly beat up the toddler's parents, the official from Daighar police station said, reported PTI.

Following a complaint by the victims, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the three accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

Woman held for abandoning sister's newborn baby in Thane

Police have arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning the newborn child of her sister in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

Some passersby spotted the newborn girl lying on a road near a chawl (row tenement) at Bhaskar Nagar in Kalwa at around 6.15 am on Tuesday and alerted local police, reported PTI.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and took charge of the child, police spokesperson Shailesh Salvi said, reported PTI.

With no clue about the child's parents, the police worked on several leads and examined CCTV footage of the locality.

Based on technical and intelligence inputs, the police zeroed-in on the child's aunt within six hours, the official said, reported PTI.

Following the woman's questioning, it came to light that the child belonged to her sister, he said.

The accused woman's sister has been admitted to a civic hospital for treatment as she needed medical assistance, the official said, reported PTI.

The child's aunt was arrested and booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 91 (act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive or to cause to die after birth) and 93 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years of age, by parent or person having care of it), he added.

(With inputs from PTI)