Two booked for illegal transportation of cattle in Palghar

A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly cramming cattle into a tempo and transporting them without a permit in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

A patrolling team of police intercepted a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway late on Tuesday night and found 14 buffaloes and calves crammed in the vehicle, an official said, reported PTI.

He said the two men in the vehicle did not possess any permit to transport cattle and had not made provision for fodder and water, reported PTI.

The police team seized the vehicle and the cattle, he said.

The official said a case was registered against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, but no one has been arrested.

Elderly man cheated of Rs 30,000 in Thane district

A 75-year-old man was allegedly duped of Rs 30,000 by an unidentified man who made away with the money in public in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The incident occurred in Dombivili town on Thursday morning, an official said.

According to police, the victim withdrew Rs 30,000 from a bank and was returning home when an unidentified man accosted him, reported PTI.

The official said the man allegedly told the victim that some dirt had fallen on his shirt and advised him to clean it.

As the septuagenarian proceeded to remove his shirt and kept his bag on the side, the accused grabbed it and fled with the money, he said.

The official said a case has been registered under section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the police are examining the CCTV footage from the area to identify the accused.

