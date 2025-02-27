According to the police, the accused strangled the 25-year-old victim after she started insisting on marriage. On December 25, he asked her to meet him at a hotel, where he killed her and disposed of the body in Kaman

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by Palghar Police for allegedly murdering a woman from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Amit Singh, was taken into custody on Wednesday for the murder of 25-year-old Priya Singh and dumping her body in a drain in Kaman, Senior Inspector Shahuraj Ranavre of Crime Unit III said.

"The two were in a relationship. Amit has told us he strangled Priya after the latter started insisting on marriage. He asked her to meet him at a hotel on December 25. He then killed her and disposed of the body in Kaman near Mumbai. Her parents had filed a missing person complaint on December 29," the officer stated.

To mislead the police, Amit threw her mobile phone into a train heading towards Delhi, he added.

The skeletal remains of Priya have been recovered, confirmed Senior Inspector Vijay Kadam of Naigaon Police Station.

Virar man kills wife, five-year-old child, dies by suicide

A 52-year-old man allegedly murdered his wife and daughter in Virar, near Mumbai, before taking his own life, a police officer said on Thursday.

The bodies of the man, his wife (42), and their five-year-old child were discovered in their 10th-floor flat in a housing complex on Wednesday afternoon, the officer from Bolinj Police Station stated.

"After strangling his wife and the child, the man also died by suicide with a scarf. No suicide note has been found at the scene. Further investigation is underway," the officer said.

19-year-old murders father in Nagpur

A 19-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Nagpur district has been arrested for allegedly killing his father for abusing his mother, an officer said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Kondhali town, around 50 km from the district headquarters, at approximately 11 am on Wednesday, when the accused, Anshul alias Gaurav Babarao Jaipurkar, a motor mechanic, returned home for lunch, PTI reported.

At that time, his father, Babarao, 52, verbally abused his mother, reported news agency PTI. Enraged, Anshul picked up a piece of wood and struck his father on the head, killing him instantly, the officer said.

The accused informed the police that his father was heavily dependent on alcohol and did not engage in any work, the officer added.

(With PTI inputs)