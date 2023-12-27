This brings the flagship project one step closer to inauguration, even as Aaditya Thackeray alleges “VIP delay”

The MTHL has three interchanges—one at Sewri, a second at Ulwe and a third at Chirle. File pic

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) — the longest sea bridge in the country — has moved closer to becoming a reality with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) completing a load test on the bridge. Work on the bridge continues contrary to the Maharashtra BJP’s claims that it would be ready for public use by December 25. Amid this, former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday questioned the state government for the delay.