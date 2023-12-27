Breaking News
Six workers killed in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse, probe ordered
Mumbai: RBI receives bomb threat email, FIR registered by police
Thane: 24-year-old man held for raping minor stepdaughter, misleading cops
Man booked for objectionable social media posts against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra: Five killed after SUV overturns in Gondia
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test

Updated on: 27 December,2023 06:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

This brings the flagship project one step closer to inauguration, even as Aaditya Thackeray alleges “VIP delay”

The MTHL has three interchanges—one at Sewri, a second at Ulwe and a third at Chirle. File pic


The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) — the longest sea bridge in the country — has moved closer to becoming a reality with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) completing a load test on the bridge. Work on the bridge continues contrary to the Maharashtra BJP’s claims that it would be ready for public use by December 25. Amid this, former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday questioned the state government for the delay.

