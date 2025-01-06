Sharad Pawar, NCP chief, has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging a review of security arrangements for public representatives following the brutal murder of a sarpanch in Beed. Pawar expressed concern over the killers still being at large and demanded adequate protection for political leaders

File Pic

Listen to this article Sharad Pawar urges Devendra Fadnavis to review security arrangements for public representatives x 00:00

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to review and bolster the security arrangements for public representatives and political leaders across the state, following growing concerns over threats to their safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter addressed to Fadnavis on Sunday, Pawar expressed his deep concern over the continued absconding of some of the perpetrators involved in the brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district. Deshmukh was abducted, tortured, and killed on December 9, allegedly for his efforts to resist an extortion attempt linked to a windmill project. As per PTI, some of the killers remain at large nearly a month after the crime.

The murder has sent shockwaves across the state, leading to growing demands for justice and action. Public representatives from across various political parties have condemned the horrific incident, with some even calling for the arrest of the "mastermind" behind the crime. However, Pawar has refrained from naming anyone specific in his letter.

The recent 'Akrosh Morcha' in Beed, an angry protest organised by local public representatives, demanded the immediate capture of those responsible for Deshmukh's death. The march highlighted the frustration felt by many over the slow pace of investigations. In his letter to the chief minister, Pawar pointed out that such incidents were not isolated, as Beed district has seen a pattern of violent crimes, including murder, extortion, and kidnapping. Many public figures have raised concerns that these cases could be linked, raising further questions about the safety of elected officials.

PTI reports that the police have arrested seven individuals in connection with the murder case, and Walmik Karad, an associate of Maharashtra NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, has been arrested in relation to the extortion charges. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is overseeing the investigation. However, there has been considerable pressure from various political leaders, both from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition, to remove Minister Munde from the state council for a transparent and unbiased investigation.

In his letter, Pawar expressed concerns that the rising number of such criminal incidents could endanger the lives of public figures in Beed and beyond. "Given the seriousness of the situation, there is a growing fear that these criminals may pose a threat to the lives of public representatives," he wrote.

(With inputs from PTI)