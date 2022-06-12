1 dead, 6 injured as ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapse in Nerul

The incident took place around 12.30 pm at Jimmy Park 1 society in sector 17 in Nerul node of Navi Mumbai

Representation pic

A 29-year-old man was killed while seven others received severe injuries after the ceiling slabs of multiple flats collapsed on an eight-storied building in Nerul in Navi Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

The injured have been admitted to Dr DY Patil Hospital in Nerul and their condition is said to be stable. The incident took place around 12.30 pm at Jimmy Park 1 society in sector 17 in Nerul node of Navi Mumbai.

Last year, a ceiling felling incident was reported in the same building and the civic body had directed the society to carry out a structural audit. “The building was on the list of the dilapidated dangerous building of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The society ignored the civic body’s notice,” said civic chief Abhijit Bangar.

Show full article