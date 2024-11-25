Acting on the complaint, RPF officials reached the site for inspection, where they found a thick 15-foot-long iron pipe placed between Khar and Santacruz station, Harbour Line. Senior inspector Nandakumar Khadkikar of the Bandra GRP said that with the help of CCTV footage, they traced the accused and arrested him on Saturday from Bandra

Pipe was placed between Khar, Santacruz stations. Representation pic/Satej Sinde

The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a man for allegedly throwing a 15-foot iron pipe on the railway track, thereby posing a major accident risk and endangering the lives of passengers.

Police said that the accused, Abdul Qadir Samad Sheikh, 20, was in an inebriated condition at the time of the incident. He was arrested based on a complaint filed by the Railway Police Force (RPF). The pipe was spotted by a motorman who informed about it the Khar station master. The station master then approached the RPF.

Acting on the complaint, RPF officials reached the site for inspection, where they found a thick 15-foot-long iron pipe placed between Khar and Santacruz station, Harbour Line. Senior inspector Nandakumar Khadkikar of the Bandra GRP said that with the help of CCTV footage, they traced the accused and arrested him on Saturday from Bandra.

Sheikh admitted to leaving the iron pipe along the track which he allegedly stole. Police said that Sheikh was produced before the Bandra court on Sunday and was remanded to judicial custody. He has been charged under Section 152 of the Railways Act, and Section 125 (a) 126 (2), and Section 329 (3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), said the police.

Nov 23

Day Abdul Shaikh placed the pipe on the tracks