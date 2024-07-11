Eighteen years after the 2006 Mumbai train bombings, two railway officials who were part of the train operations team at the time share their personal accounts of the events that unfolded after the news reached the Western Railway office

The 7/11 Mumbai train bombings killed hundreds. Pic/ mid-day archives

The year was 2006. The date was 11th July. The time was 6.24 pm. A loud explosion in the first-class compartment of a local train between Khar and Santacruz sounded the alarm for the tragedy that was to unfold in the next 11 minutes. Seven blasts were triggered within that span across seven different local trains on the Western Railway line in Mumbai, bringing the urban transportation system of the city to a grinding halt.