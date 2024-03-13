The man from Thane district, resident of Khoni village in Dombivli area, received a call from a woman on February 19 informing him about the benefits and other details of the insurance policy which he had already taken

Representational Image

Listen to this article 71-year-old man from Thane district cheated of Rs 72 lakh in insurance fraud x 00:00

A 71-year-old man from Thane district has allegedly been cheated of Rs 72.67 lakh after being lured with good returns on his insurance policy, police said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The man from Thane district, resident of Khoni village in Dombivli area, received a call from a woman on February 19 informing him about the benefits and other details of the insurance policy which he had already taken, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was then directed to five persons who, under different pretexts, made him pay Rs 72,67,683. But later when the man from Thane district sought his money, the accused gave evasive replies and later stopped taking his calls, an official from Manpada police station said, reported PTI.

Following a complaint by the man, the police on Monday night registered a case against unidentified persons under relevant provisions, the official said.

In another case, a Navi Mumbai-based builder was allegedly duped by a cyber fraudster who impersonated him and tricked his office into siphoning off Rs 60.6 lakh, police said on Sunday, reported PTI.

Based on a complaint, the police on Saturday registered a case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 419 (cheating by personation), and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act, an official said.

The complainant has alleged that his office received a phone call on March 6, during which the caller posed as him, got hold of his accountant's phone number and sent him a message on WhatsApp, senior inspector Gajanan Kadam said, reported PTI.

The unidentified accused, posing as the builder, sent the accountant bank details for an online transaction and asked him to transfer Rs 60.6 lakh, he said.

The accountant transferred the money without verifying the instructions with the builder in person, the official said, reported PTI.

The cyber police station is probing into the case, and no arrest has been made so far, he said.

Meanwhile, a 38-year-old man accused of committing a murder in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested from West Bengal, police said on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)