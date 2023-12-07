88 per cent of missing kids cases in Navi Mumbai between January-November solved: Police

The detection rate of cases of missing children in areas under the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate was a healthy 88 per cent so far this year

At least 88 per cent of missing kids cases in Navi Mumbai between January-November have been solved so far, a senior official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to PTI in the backdrop of eight children going missing in a 24-hour period in the satellite city, he said between January and November 2023, as many as 371 cases of missing children were registered with different police stations in Navi Mumbai.

As many as eight children went missing in a 24-hour period on Monday in different areas of Navi Mumbai and all of them were later traced by the police, he said, reported PTI.

In one of these cases, two sisters on account of birthday of one of them went to a temple and returned late. In another instance, a boy wanted admission for football coaching and when his parents did not give permission, he left home, said the official, reported PTI.

In a third case, a woman scolded her daughter for not studying, prompting her to leave home. In another instance, a girl went to her relatives in Gujarat without informing her family members, but returned home later, he said, reported PTI.

In one case, a girl eloped with her boyfriend but was quickly traced by the police, said the official, reported PTI.

In another case, four minor girls and two boys went missing from different parts of Navi Mumbai township in Maharashtra's Thane district in 24 hours and one of them was later found, police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The minors, in the age group of 12 to 15, went missing between December 3 and 4, they said, reported PTI.

Out of the six children, a 12-year-old boy, who went missing from Koparkhairne area on Monday, was later traced to Thane railway station and reunited with his family, an official said, reported PTI.

Giving details of the other cases, the official said a 13-year-old girl from Kalamboli area went to the birthday celebration of her classmate on Sunday and did not return, reported PTI.

In another case, a 14-year-old girl from Panvel went to a congregation at her friend's house on Sunday and did not come back home, reported PTI.

In Kamothe area, a girl aged 12 went missing after going out of her house on Monday.

Another 13-year-old girl left her house in Rabale area for school on Monday and did not return, reported PTI.

Besides, a 13-year-old boy from Rabale went to a public toilet in the early hours of Monday and was untraceable since then, the official said, reported PTI.

Offences of kidnapping have been registered by the police stations concerned and efforts were on to trace the children, he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)