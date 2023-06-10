A week on, city sets another power demand record

Requirement for electricity between 3.30 pm and 3.45 pm alone on Friday was 4,129 MW

The figures from Kanjurmarg to Thane in the east are unknown as Mahavitaran didn’t have data. Representation Pic/Satej Shinde

A week after recording the highest electricity demand, the city reached a new high on Friday with a requirement of 4,129 MW between 3.30 pm and 3.45 pm. It was the cumulative demand of Tata Power, Adani Electricity and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport.

The day’s demand did not include the figures for the area between Kanjurmarg and Thane in the east as Mahavitaran didn’t have specific data. The figure would increase if the demand of Mahavitaran is taken into consideration.

As per information, after a 15-minute afternoon spike, the hourly peak at 4 pm was 4,109 MW. The demand registered by Tata was 1,003 MW and its plant at Trombay recorded a peak figure of 724 MW.

An Adani Electricity spokesperson said, “Our peak demand has increased by 5 per cent in comparison to last year, reaching 2,161 MW (on Friday). Our artificial intelligence/machine learning-based power forecasting model enables us to accurately predict and meet the demand at the most optimal power purchase cost.”

Last Wednesday and Thursday, the three firms’ peak demand was between 3,968 and 3,972 MW. But Friday’s requirement has broken all records so far. Tata’s generation company supplies power to BEST, which distributes it to the island city. Tata’s distribution utility has customers in the island city and beyond. Adani’s suburban serviced area stretches between Bandra and Mira Road in the west, and between Chembur and Ghatkopar in the east.