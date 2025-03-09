He further criticised the ruling BJP, claiming that major projects and the headquarters of several companies had been moved from Mumbai to Gujarat and Delhi

File Pic

Listen to this article Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray accuses BJP govt of undermining Mumbai's economic importance x 00:00

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday accused the Maharashtra government of favouring the Adani Group in projects such as the redevelopment of Dharavi in Mumbai, while systematically undermining the city's economic significance, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at a party event, Thackeray also called for the establishment of facilities and incentives for Mumbai, similar to Gujarat's GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City), alleging that there has been a deliberate erosion of the metropolis' financial stature.

As per PTI, he further criticised the ruling BJP, claiming that major projects and the headquarters of several companies had been moved from Mumbai to Gujarat and Delhi.

Thackeray questioned the negative impact this shift was having on Maharashtra's economy.

"How will Mumbai benefit when its economic backbone is being deliberately weakened? Even in Jharkhand and Varanasi (in Uttar Pradesh), people ask why new projects are going to Gujarat instead of other states," he said, PTI cited.

The former state minister also accused the government of deliberately putting financial strain on the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus services in Mumbai, which have seen their fleet reduced from 4,000 buses to just 1,500-2,000.

"By 2027, we had planned to introduce 10,000 electric buses, including 900 double-decker buses. Now, even the iconic red buses are disappearing. The red bus was a symbol of Mumbai, but today you cannot distinguish it from an advertisement hoarding," he said.

The MLA from Mumbai's Worli said that the poor state of public transport was part of a broader strategy to distract the public from pressing issues, such as land grabs by corporate entities, PTI cited.

He also accused the government of transferring large plots of land in Mumbai to the Adani Group under the "guise" of redevelopment.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader claimed that the Dharavi redevelopment project would displace 1.5 lakh families, forcing them to leave Mumbai. "Residents will receive only 305 square feet homes that will be placed in ways which will destroy their livelihood," Thackeray claimed.

"This is not redevelopment; it's exploitation," he charged, PTI reported.

Dharavi, one of the world's most densely populated urban areas, is a slum that houses both residential and small industrial units.

Notably, the Supreme Court on Friday declined to stay the Dharavi redevelopment project, seeking responses from the Maharashtra government and Adani Properties Pvt Ltd, the company awarded the tender for the project, regarding a petition challenging a December 20, 2024, ruling by the Bombay High Court, PTI reported.

The high court had cleared the way for the redevelopment of Dharavi's slums and upheld the tender awarded to the Adani Group, ruling that there was no "arbitrariness, unreasonableness, or perversity" in the decision.

The court dismissed a petition from UAE-based Seclink Technologies Corporation, which had challenged the state government's decision to award the multi-billion rupee redevelopment project to Adani Properties Ltd, which had made a Rs 5,069-crore offer, PTI reported.

Thackeray also called for equal treatment between Mumbai and Gujarat's GIFT City, demanding subsidies and incentives for Mumbai to maintain its position as India's economic powerhouse.

"Mumbai has been India's economic backbone for decades. We will not let it lose its importance," he asserted.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader concluded by accusing the government of prioritising corporate interests over public welfare.

"There is nothing wrong with earning wealth in Mumbai, but looting Mumbaikars for it is unacceptable," he said, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)