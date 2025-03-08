Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam criticised Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Dharavi, alleging that he came as a YouTuber rather than a Congress leader. He also accused the Congress of neglecting its Mumbai unit, which is struggling financially.

The Shiv Sena has criticised Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for his recent visit to Mumbai’s Dharavi, alleging that he appeared more as a YouTuber than a political leader.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam took a jibe at the Congress MP, stating that Gandhi's priorities were misplaced and that he failed to address pressing issues within his own party’s Mumbai unit.

“Rahul Gandhi came to Mumbai yesterday, not as a Congress leader but as a YouTuber to make a video in Dharavi,” Nirupam remarked while speaking to ANI.

During his visit to Dharavi on Thursday (March 6), Gandhi visited Chamar Studio, a design workshop led by Sudheer Rajbhar, where he interacted with artisans working in the leather industry. However, his engagement was met with criticism from the Shiv Sena, which questioned his focus.

Nirupam accused the Congress leader of ignoring the dire state of his party’s Mumbai unit, alleging that it has been struggling both financially and electorally.

“The Mumbai Congress is in shambles; its leadership is too preoccupied with making videos. The party is bankrupt not just in terms of votes but also financially. The Mumbai Congress office has not paid rent for several months, and there is an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 5 lakh. If Rahul Gandhi wanted, he could have met his party leaders here, but he did not,” ANI quoted Nirupam as saying.

He further added, “Even when I was the Maharashtra Congress chief for four years, I never allowed such a situation to arise.”

Rahul Gandhi’s visit focused on highlighting the significance of inclusive production networks that empower marginalised entrepreneurs, particularly Dalits and other underrepresented communities who face challenges in accessing markets and financial support.

“Sudheer Rajbhar of Chamar Studio encapsulates the life and journey of lakhs of Dalit youth in India. Extremely talented, brimming with ideas, and hungry to succeed but lacking access and opportunity to connect with the elite in his field,” Gandhi posted on X (formerly Twitter), as per ANI.

He further stated, “Unlike many others from his community, Rajbhar was fortunate to build his own network. He recognised the inherent skills of Dharavi’s artisans and created a brand that is now acknowledged in prestigious global fashion circles.”

(With inputs from ANI)