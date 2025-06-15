Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Ahmedabad plane crash Death toll rises Air India starts inspections government forms probe panel

Ahmedabad plane crash: Death toll rises; Air India starts inspections, government forms probe panel

Updated on: 15 June,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Madhulika Ram Kavattur | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

Govt sets up panel to probe crash, suggest preventive guidelines; the committee is to examine the cause of the crash based on the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and suggest comprehensive guidelines to prevent such incidents, in three months

Ahmedabad plane crash: Death toll rises; Air India starts inspections, government forms probe panel

People at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital waiting to claim the remains of their relatives who perished in the crash. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article
Ahmedabad plane crash: Death toll rises; Air India starts inspections, government forms probe panel
x
00:00

After more bodies and remains were recovered, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital authorities have now confirmed that 271 people have died in the crash of Air India flight AI-171. 

The death toll was earlier estimated at 265. In the last 24 hours, Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AEFS) recovered more bodies and body remains from the crash site. The families of those involved in the crash still await results from the DNA tests that were submitted yesterday to the civic hospitals.


With growing questions from the public demanding reasons for the crash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set up a high-level multi-disciplinary committee, headed by the Union Home Secretary. The committee is to examine the cause of the crash based on the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and suggest comprehensive guidelines to prevent such incidents, in three months. 


Following the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s orders about additional maintenance inspections that were to be carried out on all the 787-8/9 in the Air India fleet, the airline has stated that they are in the process of completing the one-time safety checks as directed.

A statement from the airline said, “These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations. Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and is on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator.”

271
Death toll in crash, after more bodies and remains found

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Air India plane crash air india ahmedabad Ahmedabad plane crash mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK