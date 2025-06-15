Govt sets up panel to probe crash, suggest preventive guidelines; the committee is to examine the cause of the crash based on the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and suggest comprehensive guidelines to prevent such incidents, in three months

People at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital waiting to claim the remains of their relatives who perished in the crash. Pic/Nimesh Dave

After more bodies and remains were recovered, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital authorities have now confirmed that 271 people have died in the crash of Air India flight AI-171.

The death toll was earlier estimated at 265. In the last 24 hours, Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AEFS) recovered more bodies and body remains from the crash site. The families of those involved in the crash still await results from the DNA tests that were submitted yesterday to the civic hospitals.

With growing questions from the public demanding reasons for the crash, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has set up a high-level multi-disciplinary committee, headed by the Union Home Secretary. The committee is to examine the cause of the crash based on the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau and suggest comprehensive guidelines to prevent such incidents, in three months.

Following the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s orders about additional maintenance inspections that were to be carried out on all the 787-8/9 in the Air India fleet, the airline has stated that they are in the process of completing the one-time safety checks as directed.

A statement from the airline said, “These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operations. Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and is on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator.”

