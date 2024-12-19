Air India orders 34 trainer aircraft to boost pilot training infrastructure

This move aligns with the airline's ongoing efforts to expand its training infrastructure, set to support the upcoming Flying Training Organisation (FTO) in Amravati, Maharashtra, which is slated to begin operations in the second half of 2025

Air India has announced a significant step in strengthening its pilot training capabilities with an order for 34 trainer aircraft. This move aligns with the airline's ongoing efforts to expand its training infrastructure, set to support the upcoming Flying Training Organisation (FTO) in Amravati, Maharashtra, which is slated to begin operations in the second half of 2025, pending regulatory approvals.

The order includes 31 single-engine aircraft from Piper Aircraft, based in the United States, and 3 twin-engine aircraft from Austria’s Diamond Aircraft. These aircraft will form the backbone of the FTO, which is poised to become South Asia's largest of its kind.

This initiative is part of Air India’s broader Vihaan.AI transformation program, which aims to enhance the airline's self-reliance in pilot training as it expands its fleet. The new training facility at Belora Airport in Amravati is designed to graduate 180 commercial pilots annually, reinforcing Air India’s commitment to developing a robust pipeline of qualified pilots for its future needs.

“The new FTO is a strategic move to exponentially expand our training infrastructure and our commitment to building a self-reliant ecosystem of qualified pilots for both Air India and the Indian aviation industry,” said Sunil Bhaskaran, Director of the Aviation Academy at Air India. “With this order of 34 trainer aircraft, we are not only supporting South Asia’s largest FTO but also contributing to India’s rapidly growing aviation sector and the government's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat.”

The trainer aircraft, scheduled for delivery starting in 2025, will feature advanced technology, including glass cockpits, G1000 avionics systems, and Jet A1 engines, all designed to ensure the highest standards of training for aspiring pilots.

In addition to the FTO in Amravati, Air India has invested in a state-of-the-art Aviation Training Academy in Gurugram, covering 600,000 square feet—making it the largest such facility in South Asia. The airline is also the first in India to announce the creation of an FTO that complements its broader vision for India's aviation infrastructure.

The Amravati FTO will span 10 acres and include digitally enabled classrooms, hostels, a digitised operations centre, and a maintenance facility, ensuring optimal operational efficiency. The facility is designed to deliver world-class pilot training with a strong emphasis on safety.

This investment in aviation training infrastructure underlines Air India’s determination to play a pivotal role in shaping India’s aviation future, preparing the next generation of pilots, and contributing to the growth of the country’s aviation ecosystem.