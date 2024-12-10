The investigator added, “These are preliminary assumptions, and we’ll await the airline's report and DGCA’s final findings. This incident could have been catastrophic. If another aircraft or service vehicle had entered the taxiway during the takeoff roll, it could have resulted in a collision with potentially fatal consequences

The aircraft was supposed to take off from runway 10/28 but mistakenly aligned with taxiway A. Representation pic/istock

Air India pilots of flight AI2592 attempted to take off from a taxiway instead of a runway at Goa's Mopa (GOX) Airport on Thursday.

Air India pilots of flight AI2592 attempted to take off from a taxiway instead of a runway at Goa’s Mopa (GOX) Airport on Thursday. The incident, flagged as a serious safety breach by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has prompted an investigation. Alert air traffic controllers (ATC) at Goa airport noticed the error and immediately stopped the aircraft from taking off. According to ATC sources, “The vigilant controller on duty alerted Air India pilots that they were attempting to take off from the taxiway instead of the runway. Following this, the crew promptly rejected the takeoff.”

Screenshot of ADS-B tracking. Pic/Flightradar24

The source further revealed, “At the time of the alert, the aircraft was accelerating beyond 100 knots and was expected to lift off soon. However, the crew managed to reject the takeoff in time, avoiding any harm. The aircraft involved was an Airbus A320neo, registered as VT-EXT, approximately 7.5 years old. The flight returned safely to the terminal, and the airline subsequently cancelled it.” The source explained that the aircraft was supposed to take off from runway 10/28 but mistakenly aligned with taxiway A, which runs parallel to the runway. “This misalignment was confirmed by cross-referencing the airport map. After rejecting the takeoff, the aircraft used the runway to turn back to the terminal. Fortunately, no injuries to passengers or crew were reported.”

As per Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data, the Air India flight began its takeoff roll at 3.47 am UTC but aborted it within a minute, successfully stopping at point A2 on the taxiway. An ATC officer elaborated on the ADS-B system, saying, “ADS-B is a real-time surveillance technology using aircraft and ground stations to track aircraft positions. It is more accurate than radar and enhances safety and efficiency, both, in the air and on the ground.” The DGCA has since initiated an investigation into the incident. A DGCA official stated, “This is a serious safety breach. We have ordered Air India to submit a detailed analysis report on the incident.”

Investigators weigh in

A senior Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) investigator shared possible reasons for the incident. “Such incidents are extremely rare, occurring perhaps once in thousands or millions of flights. The pilots may have been confused by the new airport markings. It’s also possible they were unfamiliar with the airport’s configuration, or that the flight was operated by a new recruit or a pilot with no prior experience at GOX.”

The investigator added, “These are preliminary assumptions, and we’ll await the airline's report and DGCA’s final findings. This incident could have been catastrophic. If another aircraft or service vehicle had entered the taxiway during the takeoff roll, it could have resulted in a collision with potentially fatal consequences.”

Air India responds

Responding to a WhatsApp query from mid-day, an Air India spokesperson stated, “We are aware of an incident involving flight AI2592 on December 5, operating from Goa to Hyderabad. The matter has been duly reported to the regulatory authorities, and investigations are underway. Pending inquiry, the crew has been grounded. At Air India, the safety of our passengers and crew remains our top priority.”