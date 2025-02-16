The passenger tried to board the running train but lost his grip and fell on the platform. He got stuck in the gap between the train and the platform. An on-duty assistant sub-inspector of RPF immediately rushed forward and pulled the passenger away to safety

Representational pic

Listen to this article Alert RPF personnel saves 40-year-old Andheri resident who fell on platform while boarding train in Mumbai x 00:00

A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer saved a 40-year-old passenger's life after he fell onto the platform at Andheri railway station in Mumbai while attempting to board a moving express train on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place on platform number eight as the Lok Shakti Express was departing.

"The passenger attempted to board the running train but lost his balance and fell onto the platform, getting stuck in the gap between the train and the platform," an officer said, according to PTI.

RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Pahup Singh, who was on duty, sprang into action, rushing to the scene and pulling the passenger to safety, preventing a potential tragedy.

The passenger, identified as Rajendra Mangilal, is a resident of Seven Bungalows in Andheri. He stated that he had tried to board the moving Lok Shakti Express after arriving late for his train to Ahmedabad, PTI reported.

Strict security measures at New Delhi Railway Station a day after stampede

The Delhi Police and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were actively managing crowds and assisting passengers in boarding trains at New Delhi railway station on Sunday, following the tragic stampede that claimed 18 lives the previous day.

Security personnel were using loudspeakers to make continuous announcements regarding train schedules. Senior RPF officers were conducting rounds at the station, closely supervising the implementation of security measures.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) KPS Malhotra assured that the situation was under control, stating, "The passengers have already boarded the special train, which will depart from platform number 16. Given the heavy footfall, we've made extra deployments for both special and regular trains. Rope barricading is in place to ensure no one moves ahead, and everything is under control."

Malhotra was seen inspecting the station and overseeing the security arrangements.

At least 18 people tragically lost their lives in the stampede at the overcrowded New Delhi railway station, with senior railway officials explaining that the incident occurred when some passengers slipped and fell on others while descending from a footover bridge.

More than a dozen people were also injured in the stampede on Saturday night at the railway station, which witnessed a surge of passengers waiting to board trains to Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh on platforms 14 and 15.

(With PTI inputs)