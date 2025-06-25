This Nagpur-Goa route is being designed to integrate with the Konkan Expressway, it will also link several pilgrimage destinations; a provision of R20,787 crore has been approved for the entire project

Expressway will connect 12 districts. Representation pic

Ambitious Shaktipeeth Marg project gets cabinet green light

The state government on Tuesday approved a provision of Rs 20,787 crore for the ambitious Shaktipeeth Marg (Expressway) Project. The 802.59-km-long expressway will connect 12 districts and aims to cut travel time between Nagpur and Goa from the current 18 hours to about eight hours. The expressway commences from Pavnar (Wardha district) and concludes at Patradevi on the Maharashtra-Goa border.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis gave his approval to the project that links pilgrimage destinations such as Pandharpur, Akkalkot, Mahur, Tuljapur, Kolhapur, Ambejogai, Narsobachi Wadi, and two famous jyotirlingas — Parli Vaijnath and Aundha Nagnath.



Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File pic

The Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government (BJP, Eknath Shinde-headed Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP) claims that this project would boost connectivity with the high-speed corridor passing through several districts, including Wardha, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Latur, Dharashiv, Solapur, Sangli, Kolhapur and Sindhudurg. “The expressway is designed to integrate with the Konkan Expressway, improving accessibility to the coastal region of Maharashtra-Goa,” the statement issued by the chief minister's office mentioned.

The entire project will be implemented by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), and a loan of Rs 12,000 crore has been approved by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) for the land acquisition needed for this project. “The aim of the project is to connect Shaktipeeth (prominent religious places in the state) and to achieve tourism, transport and rural development. Around 7500 hectares of land will be acquired,” the CMO release added.

High Court complex in Bandra East

The cabinet also gave its approval to transfer a plot reserved for the High Court in Bandra East to the Public Works Department (PWD) at no cost. The land measuring around 30.16 acres in the government colony is earmarked for the construction of the new High Court complex.

In order to facilitate this development, the housing department has come up with a policy for rehabilitation and eviction of the eligible and ineligible slums on the site. Under this policy, the R31.75 crore payment required for 254 rehabilitation flats and the cost for remaining slums under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority have been waived.