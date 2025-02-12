Sanjay Raut's comments on Tuesday came days after Hazare claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost the recent Delhi assembly polls due to Arvind Kejriwal's focus on money

Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has accused veteran social activist Anna Hazare of not raising his voice against "irregularities" under the BJP-headed governments after 2014, reported news agency PTI.

Sanjay Raut's comments on Tuesday came days after Hazare claimed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lost the recent Delhi assembly polls due to Arvind Kejriwal's focus on money.

Hazare hit back at the criticism from the Sena (UBT) leader, saying some people perceived things as per their mental set-up.

"Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia made Anna (Hazare) a mahatma. Without them, Anna couldn't have seen Delhi or visited Ram Leela and Jantar Mantar (to protest against corruption)," Raut claimed while talking to reporters in Mumbai.

"After 2014, there was an explosion of irregularities under the BJP-ruled Centre and Maharashtra, but Anna didn't utter a single word," the Rajya Sabha member said, reported PTI.

Responding to the criticism, Hazare said, "A person wearing a particular colour of spectacles sees the world accordingly," reported PTI.

After the AAP suffered a drubbing in the recent Delhi assembly polls, Hazare claimed Kejriwal "only focussed on liquor" and forgot to serve the people.

After Aam Aadmi Party's defeat in the Delhi polls, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said on Monday that if both parties (Congress and AAP) had sat together, held discussions and made compromises, the BJP might not have secured victory in the national capital.

Addressing a press conference, Raut called on Congress to take everyone along in the INDIA bloc.

"Congress is our senior partner in the INDIA bloc, and everyone working in the alliance believes it is the responsibility of the bigger partner to take everyone along. This responsibility was also on AAP, and discussions should have taken place. But the outcome was that AAP lost power, and Congress gained nothing. Had both parties sat together, engaged in dialogue, and made compromises, the BJP might not have secured victory in the manner it did," Raut said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also asserted that everybody is responsible for the defeat in the Delhi Assembly election.

(With inputs from PTI)