Sanjay Raut announces Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest local body elections independently

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File Pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut announced on Saturday that his party plans to contest the upcoming elections for local bodies independently, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking to reporters, the Rajya Sabha MP emphasised that the INDIA bloc and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliances are primarily focused on Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

"In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls to the Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats on our strength," he said.

He mentioned that party chief Uddhav Thackeray has indicated for the party to go solo in these elections.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also criticised Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for engaging in a blame game regarding the MVA's defeat in the state assembly elections. He asserted that those who don't believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance.

Raut further highlighted the lack of activity within the INDIA bloc post the Lok Sabha elections, noting that no meetings have taken place since then.

He remarked, "We were not able to appoint even a convenor for INDIA bloc. It isn't good. As the largest party of the alliance, it was the Congress's responsibility to convene a meeting."

When addressing Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's claims about not mentioning farm loan waivers in his speeches, Raut insisted that these issues must be addressed. "Even if he hasn't spoken about it. Farm loan waiver and Rs 2,100 for Laadki Bahin beneficiaries are mentioned in the BJP's poll manifesto. These two promises have to be implemented. He is the finance minister in the BJP government, and he will have to do it," he said.

Finally, in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments during his first podcast about being human, Raut said, "He (Modi) is god. I don't consider him a human. God is god. If someone declares him an incarnation of god, how can he be a human? He is the 13th avatar of Vishnu. If someone who has been considered god says he is human, something is wrong. There is chemical 'locha'."

(With inputs from PTI)