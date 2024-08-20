Breaking News
Arrest illegal: Mumbai hit-and-run accused

Updated on: 20 August,2024 07:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Habeas corpus petition filed in Bombay High Court blindsides Mumbai cops, who scramble to respond

Mihir Shah at the Sewri court. File Pics/Shadab Khan

Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, has filed a habeas corpus petition (legal recourse that allows someone to report unlawful imprisonment or detention to a court) in the high court, seeking his immediate release. According to Advocate Rishi Bhuta, Shah has moved the high court, alleging that his arrest was unlawful.


Shah’s BMW involved in the hit-and-run
We have filed a habeas corpus plea because Mihir’s detention is illegal. He was not informed about the grounds of his arrest,” Bhuta said while speaking to mid-day. The incident occurred on July 7, when a BMW struck two people Pradeep and Kaveri Nakhwa near Atria Mall in Worli. Kaveri Nakhwa was dragged for up to three kilometeres and later succumbed to her injuries. The Worli police arrested Shah’s father, Rajesh Shah, and the driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, on the same day.



Rajesh Shah was granted bail, while Bidawat was placed in police custody as he allegedly ran over Nakhwa. “After Mihir dragged the victim, the duo removed her from the car, and Bidawat ran over her,” the police reported. On July 9, Mihir Shah, the prime accused, was arrested near Vasai Phata. Shah was allegedly intoxicated while driving, but forensic analysis of his blood showed no traces of alcohol.


Mihir Shah, the accused
Shah has since approached the high court. A Worli police station officer, speaking to mid-day, said they were unaware of Shah’s petition. “We have not been informed that he has approached the high court. The due process of law was followed, and his father was informed of the arrest,” the officer said. A division bench is expected to hear the plea on August 21.

