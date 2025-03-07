Ashwini Vaishnaw chairs high-level meeting on crowd control at stations

Several key decisions were taken to enhance passenger management and safety across major stations in the country

A high-level meeting was held today, led by Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, to discuss crowd control measures at railway stations. Several key decisions were taken to enhance passenger management and safety across major stations in the country.

At the meeting, the following decisions were taken:

Permanent outside waiting areas will be established at 60 stations that periodically experience heavy crowds. These waiting areas were successfully implemented during the 2024 festival season at Surat Udhna, Patna, and New Delhi, as well as during the Mahakumbh at nine Prayag area stations. Pilot projects for permanent waiting areas have commenced at New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Patna stations. This initiative will contain sudden crowd surges, allowing passengers onto platforms only when trains arrive.

Complete access control will be enforced at these 60 stations. Passengers with confirmed reserved tickets will have direct access to platforms, while those with waiting list tickets or without tickets will be required to wait in designated outside areas. Unauthorized entry points will be sealed to enhance security.

To improve passenger flow, new foot-over-bridges (FOBs) will be introduced. Two standard designs of 12-metre-wide and 6-metre-wide FOBs, tested effectively during the Mahakumbh, will be installed at all major stations.

Surveillance will be bolstered with the installation of a large number of cameras at stations and surrounding areas. War rooms will also be established at major stations, where officers from various departments will coordinate crowd management during peak situations.

Advanced digital communication equipment such as walkie-talkies, announcement systems, and calling systems will be deployed at stations handling heavy crowds. Additionally, a new identification system will be introduced, with redesigned ID cards for staff and service personnel to ensure that only authorized individuals can access stations.

Railway staff will receive new uniforms for easy identification during emergencies. Furthermore, the position of station director will be upgraded at all major stations, with senior officers given financial authority to make immediate decisions for station management. All departments will report to the station director for streamlined operations.

The sale of tickets will be regulated based on the capacity of stations and available trains. The station director will have the authority to control ticket sales to prevent overcrowding and ensure passenger safety.

These measures aim to improve crowd management, enhance passenger convenience, and strengthen security at railway stations across the country.