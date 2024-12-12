Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlines major plans for the upcoming Mahakumbh, including 13,000 special trains, enhanced unreserved passenger facilities, and innovative train series

File Pic

Listen to this article Indian Railways to run 13,000 special trains for Mahakumbh, says Ashwini Vaishnaw x 00:00

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw announced comprehensive measures to enhance passenger amenities and operational efficiency in Indian Railways, including the introduction of 13,000 special trains for the upcoming Mahakumbh. The statement was made during a debate on the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Lok Sabha, which was subsequently passed by the House, ANI reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing concerns raised by members, the Minister underscored Indian Railways' commitment to serving diverse passenger needs, particularly those of economically weaker sections. To this end, Vaishnaw highlighted the production of 12,000 general coaches aimed at boosting unreserved passenger travel. Of these, 900 coaches have already been added in the current financial year, with 10,000 more planned for production. This initiative aims to ensure greater accessibility and convenience for the unreserved category.

The Minister also refuted allegations regarding the privatisation of Indian Railways, describing such claims as a "false narrative." He emphasised the Railways' dedication to maintaining a balance between economic affordability and enhanced facilities. This is evident in the 2:3 ratio maintained between non-AC and AC coaches, ensuring inclusivity across all socio-economic groups.

In preparation for the Mahakumbh, an anticipated major religious event, Vaishnaw announced that 13,000 special trains will be deployed to handle the surge in passenger numbers. This follows the success of similar measures implemented during recent Chhath and Diwali festivals, during which 7,900 special trains transported over 1.8 crore passengers seamlessly, ANI reports.

Highlighting innovations, the Minister introduced the ‘Amrit Bharat’ train series, dedicated to non-AC passengers. These trains, equipped with cutting-edge technology akin to Vande Bharat trains, offer a smooth and noise-free travel experience. Following the successful operation of the initial fleet, 50 more Amrit Bharat trains are set to be produced.

Vaishnaw also spoke of the ‘Namo Bharat’ initiative, designed for high-frequency shuttle services between short-distance city pairs. Two Namo Bharat trains are already operational, with plans for large-scale production based on performance evaluations. This initiative aspires to match European standards for regional train travel, catering to India’s burgeoning middle class.

Regarding employment, the Minister hailed the recent Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) examination as a benchmark of transparency and efficiency. Held across 211 cities with 1.26 crore participants, the examination concluded without any incidents, resulting in the employment of 1.3 lakh candidates. Furthermore, the Railways have introduced an annual recruitment calendar, with processes underway for 58,642 positions. Over 11 lakh candidates recently participated in the loco pilot selection process, ANI reports.

On infrastructure, Vaishnaw stated that all unmanned authorised level crossings have been eliminated through the construction of flyovers and underpasses, with 12,000 such structures built in the last decade. This achievement significantly enhances safety and operational efficiency.

He also highlighted advancements such as bullet trains, dedicated freight corridors, digital control systems for station safety, and the development of rail infrastructure in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir.

The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024, introduced during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, aims to modernise the administrative framework by streamlining the Railway Board's constitution and composition. The bill’s provisions are expected to reduce redundancies by consolidating multiple laws into a single reference point.

(With inputs from ANI)