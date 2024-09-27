Breaking News
Badlapur encounter: Bombay HC told Akshay Shinde's last rites will be conducted peacefully

Updated on: 27 September,2024 05:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The HC was hearing a petition filed by Anna Shinde, father of Akshay who was accused of sexually assaulting two minors at a Badlapur school, over not receiving a site for his burial.

Bombay High Court/ File Photo

The state government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that Akshay Shinde's last rites, killed in Badlapur encounter, will be conducted peacefully with police ensuring necessary precautions being taken. The HC was hearing a petition filed by Anna Shinde, father of Akshay who was accused of sexually assaulting two minors at a Badlapur school, over not receiving a site for his burial. The hearing on Anna Shinde’s petition regarding the burial of Akshay’s body will take place next on Monday.


As per the court’s instructions, Akshay’s parents visited several locations yesterday to seek permission for his burial. However, they reported to the High Court, via their lawyer Amit Katarnaware, that they have not received cooperation from the local administration.


A suitable burial site will be provided for Akshay, and the family will be informed and consulted, the HC was told. 


The safety of the family and their legal representatives is being ensured, told the government’s lawyer to the HC. He also complained that the petitioners' legal counsel was making misleading statements to the media outside the court.

