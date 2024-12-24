The increase in price is likely to impact families as well as small businesses that rely on bread for their meals

Residents of Thane district's Badlapur in Maharashtra have to pay more for a loaf of bread as the area's bakery owner's association hiked the price of the staple food item from Rs 20 to Rs 23 from Tuesday, PTI reported.

The increased cost of raw materials has left them with no option but to revise the prices, says Ayub Gadkari, the office-bearer of Kulgaon-Badlapur Bakery Owners Welfare Association.

"The cost of flour, oil, and other ingredients has gone up by nearly 20 per cent over the past year. We've held off raising prices for as long as we could, but the situation has now become unsustainable," said a member of the association.

Bread is consumed on a daily basis in various forms by a large number of households. The increase in price is likely to impact families as well as small businesses that rely on bread for their meals, PTI reported.

While some consumers acknowledged the bakers' compulsion given the inflationary pressures, others raised concern about the collective impact of the increasing prices on their household budget.

"From edible oil to groceries, the prices of raw materials required for bread production have seen a steep increase over the past months. This has significantly impacted the operational costs for bakeries, leaving no choice but to revise the prices," Gadkari said.

The representatives of the bakery owners' association also claimed that they will monitor the market conditions and strive to ensure a balance between quality and affordability. PTI reported.

