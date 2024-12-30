Breaking News
Beed sarpanch murder Main suspect Valmiki Karad remains on the run despite ongoing CID raids

Beed sarpanch murder: Main suspect Valmiki Karad remains on the run despite ongoing CID raids

Updated on: 30 December,2024 11:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

According to Beed Police, Karad’s mobile was active until December 13, with its last location traced to Ujjain

Representational Image

Representational Image

Beed sarpanch murder: Main suspect Valmiki Karad remains on the run despite ongoing CID raids
Valmiki Karad, the main suspect in the murder of Beed district’s Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has been on the run since the killing.


According to Beed Police, Karad’s mobile was active until December 13, with its last location traced to Ujjain. He even posted a photo on social media, where he can be seen accompanied by his security guards, who are police personnel.


However, after the case was handed over to the CID, Karad went underground, and the CID is now actively searching for him. Last night, there were reports of his arrest in Pune, but both the CID and Pune Police denied any such development. The CID is conducting raids at multiple locations to locate him, but he remains at large.


