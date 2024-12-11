Mumbai RTO officials have said they suspect "human error" and "lack of proper training" led to the horrific Kurla bus crash accident in Kurla where a BEST bus fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others

Pic/PTI

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) curtailed one of its Mumbai bus routes on Wednesday morning following a devastating Kurla bus crash accident in Kurla West on Monday night.

According to BEST, S.G. Barve Marg from Buddha Colony to Kurla Station (West) has been closed by the police. As a result, bus routes are now being operated from the SCLR and Kurla Depots instead of Kurla Station (West).

S.G.Barve marg from Buddha Colony to Kurla Station(W) is closed by Police hence bus routes operated from SCLR and Kurla Depot instead of Kurla station(W) . https://t.co/sBgMoMKd8z — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) December 11, 2024

Meanwhile, the Mumbai RTO officials have said they suspect "human error" and "lack of proper training" led to the horrific Kurla bus crash accident in Kurla where a BEST bus fatally knocked down seven persons and injured 42 others, reported PTI.

Soon after the incident on Monday night, an investigation team of the Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) found that the brakes of the Olectra-make electric bus were operating well, reported PTI.

The e-bus operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking rammed into pedestrians and vehicles at around 9.30 pm on Monday on the S G Barve Marg in Kurla (West), reported PTI.

Sanjay More (54), who was at the wheel of the ill-fated bus, was later arrested.

Initially, it was suspected that brake failure could be the cause of the accident. Driver More's family also claimed brake failure could have led to the incident and that he did not consume alcohol.

A team of the Wadala RTO led by motor vehicle inspector Bharat Jadhav completed the inspection of the bus at the BEST's Kurla depot on Tuesday morning.

As per the records, the driver joined duty on November 29, 2024, and was given the electric bus to drive from December 1, reported PTI.

The BEST administration and the driver's family have made contradictory statements about his training.

Speaking to the reporters, BEST General Manager Anil Diggikar claimed Sanjay More was given three days of induction training, while the latter's son Deep More claimed his father underwent 9 to 10 days of training before he was given the electric bus to drive, reported PTI.

As per the BEST records, More was driving the wet leased 7 to 9-meter Tempo Traveller mini buses in their fleet since November 2020, but had no experience driving a 12-metre electric bus as he earlier worked for M P Group, before joining Daga Group that recently withdrew its around 280 mini buses from BEST's operation.

(With inputs from PTI)