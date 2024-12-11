Young Shivam Kashyap’s family mourns as runaway bus claims his life

Shivam Kashyap

Shivam Kashyap, 18, a resident of Dharavi, lost his life in Monday’s mishap. Shivam, a first-year college student at Guru Nanak Khalsa College, had stepped out of his father’s shop to grab a snack when he was struck by the bus, leading to his death.

Buddhraj Kashyap, Shivam’s father, grieving the loss of his eldest son, shared, “I run a clothing shop on LBS Road in Kurla. My son Shivam, who was a college student, would occasionally visit the shop after classes. On Monday, he came to the shop as usual. Later, he said he was going out to eat something. He stepped out, and this tragedy happened. My son is gone—what more can I even ask for now?”

He added, “The entire family is devastated by this loss. Shivam was the eldest of three brothers and was a role model for his siblings.” Shivam’s mother, Sudha, said, “Shivam went out to grab a snack and was hit by the bus, which we’ve been told went out of control. He was still alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.”

Shivam’s close friend and supporter, Sarfuddin Babar, has been by the family’s side. Sarfuddin said, “Shivam was a wonderful boy. He would often help his father at the shop without being asked. This accident claimed his life, and it’s heartbreaking. Strict action must be taken against those responsible.”

18

Age of the victim, Shivam Kashyap