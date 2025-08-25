BJP leaders strongly criticized activist Manoj Jarange for alleged remarks against CM Devendra Fadnavis’ mother during the ongoing Maratha quota agitation. Senior BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar further addressed that, "Civilised Maharashtra will never forgive Jarange'

Slamming the Maratha quota agitation spearheaded by Manoj Jarange for making foul remarks against the mother of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP on Monday lashed out at Jarange, who has warned of launching a new phase of agitation for the Maratha quota in government jobs and education later this week. This came after the activist harboured hatred towards Fadnavis and his family.

Slamming the Maratha quota agitation spearheaded by Manoj Jarange for making foul remarks against the mother of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the BJP on Monday lashed out at Jarange, who has warned of launching a new phase of agitation for the Maratha quota in government jobs and education later this week. This came after the activist harboured hatred towards Fadnavis and his family.

Moreover, senior BJP leader and MLC Pravin Darekar further addressed that, "Civilised Maharashtra will never forgive Jarange. The Bombay High Court has banned DJs and high-decibel sound systems (during social events), and the responsibility (for enforcement) lies with the police, but Jarange attacks the CM's mother (over the issue)," as cited by news agency PTI.

BJP leader Darekar further asked, "Obsessed with personal hatred towards Fadnavis, he insulted his mother. A person who uses such foul language cannot be a follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On one hand, he praises (NCP-SP president) Sharad Pawar, while on the other he abuses the Chief Minister's mother – what kind of agitation is this?" as cited by news agency PTI.

Jumping into the scenario, another BJP MLC, Prasad Lad, also took a hit at the quota activist.

Lad, while warning Jarange, said, "You (Jarange) speak of Maratha reservation in the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was Shivaji Maharaj who taught us how to respect women. In this very Maharashtra of Shivaji Maharaj, you are running a shop in the name of Maratha reservation while insulting women. The insult of the Chief Minister's mother will not be tolerated under any circumstances," as per news agency PTI.

On the other hand, the State BJP media chief Navnath Ban also came out and expressed that Jarange had crossed all limits.

Navnath Ban asserted, "He (Jarange) has used inappropriate language against the mother of Chief Minister Fadnavis. When Sharad Pawar was in power, he never took any decision regarding Maratha reservation in education and jobs, but Jarange praises Pawar's energy at this age,” as cited by news agency PTI.

He further added, "On the other hand, Fadnavis gave reservation to the Maratha community and has taken many decisions in its favour. Still, Jarange uses foul language against his mother. The Maratha community is closely observing his behaviour."

Jarange, however, while denying the charges against him, said, “I did not use any abusive word (against the CM's mother). If anything (disparaging) has been said, I take it back," as cited by news agency PTI.

Activist Jarange has been demanding reservation for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category. On Monday, the 43-year-old activist said the BJP-led Mahayuti government should announce a reservation for the Maratha community "within the legal framework" by Tuesday (August 26), failing which he will proceed to Mumbai to launch a fresh round of agitation.

(With inputs from PTI)