Party leadership feels tackling issues at constituency-level will reflect in upcoming polls

Piyush Goyal won the Mumbai North seat and was the only BJP candidate to win in Mumbai. File pic

Listen to this article BJP to focus on local issues to better Maharashtra Assembly elections result x 00:00

The BJP has decided to identify local issues of each constituency in Mumbai which affected the party's performance in the recent Lok Sabha election. Party leaders believe it will help to counter the Opposition's propaganda upcoming Assembly elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP received a setback as only one candidate won. In 2014 and 2019, BJP won three Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai. A source said, "One of the reasons we lost in two constituencies is because the Opposition set a national level narrative like changing constituencies. Our leader feels there are several local issues which affected us in the election. If we tackle these issues it will help us in the Assembly elections."

"Yes, we have decided to identify local issues which mainly harmed us in the Lok Sabha elections. After identifying these issues, we can prepare a plan to overcome them," said Bhalchandra Shirsat, BJP spokesperson.

As per Assembly-wise vote distribution data of the Lok Sabha election, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) got a lead in 20 city Assembly constituencies while the ruling Mahayuti managed to get the lead in 16 Assembly seats. Four MVA candidates emerged victorious in the city as opposed to two from the Mahayuti camp. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the undivided Shiv Sena and BJP managed to win 30 constituencies.

As per the data, there are 7 Assembly constituencies in Mumbai where an MVA candidate led during the Lok Sabha election. But MLAs in these constituencies belong to the Mahayuti. In the Andheri West and Bandra West constituencies, Mahayuti candidates got a marginal lead. In Andheri West, Mahayuti candidates got a lead of 221 while in Bandra West, Mahayuti candidates got a lead of 3,588 votes as compared to the MVA candidates.

A source from BJP said, "The Lok Sabha result was shocking for us, especially for Mumbai. We have already identified a few local issues which affected us in the Lok Sabha election. We are in continuous talks with our local leadership, discussing the plan to overcome these factors."