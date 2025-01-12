BJP to focus on strategies for local body polls at Shirdi meet; Amit Shah to attend

The state-level convention is the BJP's first major gathering since its win in the November 2024 assembly polls and formation of government under its leader Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra BJP's convention in Shirdi on Sunday, to be attended by Union minister Amit Shah, is expected to fine-tune its strategies for the local body polls, building on its impressive show in the 2024 state assembly polls.

The state-level convention is the BJP's first major gathering since its win in the November 2024 assembly polls and formation of government under its leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Senior BJP leader Shah is expected to address the party workers during the event, at the Shirdi temple town in Ahilyanagar district, which is likely to see the participation of nearly 15,000 delegates.

The BJP has now shifted focus on the local body polls, including in Mumbai, and the convention is aimed at formulating strategies for them, a party functionary said, reported PTI.

The convention will focus on strengthening the party's position in 27 municipal corporations by discussing strategies, addressing ground-level challenges, and planning organisational changes, he said, reported PTI.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday evening, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "This convention is about expressing our gratitude towards the party functionaries and workers. We will also get a new task for our party workers."

Fadnavis is set to meet district party leaders, state office-bearers, newly elected legislators and ministers to discuss strategies and plans for the elections.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule will open the event proceedings and Fadnavis will propose a resolution thanking the people of the state for their support in the assembly elections, a party functionary said, reported PTI.

Amit Shah will also address the event.

A youth-focused campaign, inspired by the philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, will be launched to coincide with the National Youth Day, celebrated on January 12 every year in commemoration of the spiritual leader, sources told PTI.

Ex-minister Ravindra Chavan appointed Maharashtra BJP working president

MLA and former Maharashtra minister Ravindra Chavan was appointed as the working president of the BJP's state unit on Saturday, the party said in a release.

The release said the appointment is with immediate effect.

BJP's Maharashtra unit is scheduled to hold a daylong convention in the temple town of Shirdi, around 240km from Mumbai, in Ahilyanagar district on Sunday.

Chavan (54) is a four-term MLA from Dombivali in Thane district. He was not inducted as a minister in the new BJP-led Mahayuti government.

It was speculated that he might replace Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who has taken charge as the revenue minister, as the state BJP president. Chavan had earlier served as a minister of state and was a cabinet minister from 2022 to 2024.

(With inputs from PTI)