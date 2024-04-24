Breaking News
Bohras: No change at the top

Updated on: 24 April,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dipti Singh | dipti.singh@mid-day.com

Community welcomes high court decision, while opposing faction mulls further action

Bohras: No change at the top

Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, whose succession as 53rd Da’i-al-Mutlaq was upheld by the court (right) Taher Fakhruddin, the plaintiff in the case

Key Highlights

  1. Bombay High Court brought a decade-long legal dispute to a close
  2. Members of the Dawoodi Bohra community expressed that they had anticipated this outcome
  3. For nearly ten years, the community has been embroiled in a contentious battle

The Bombay High Court brought a decade-long legal dispute to a close on Tuesday by dismissing Taher Fakhruddin’s challenge to the succession of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin as the 53rd spiritual leader, or ‘Da’i-al-Mutlaq’, of the Dawoodi Bohra community. Welcoming the court’s verdict, members of the Dawoodi Bohra community expressed that they had anticipated this outcome.

