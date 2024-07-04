Breaking News
Bullet train project: 190 km of viaduct and 321 km of pier work completed
ED questions TV actors in fraud forex trading app case
Agreement for Central Park in Mumbai signed, CM Shinde meets officials
Team India's roadshow: Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in city
Nana Patole files nomination for MCA chief election
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Bombay HC issues notice to state backward class commission

Bombay HC issues notice to state backward class commission

Updated on: 04 July,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

One of the petitioners, Bhausaheb Pawar, on Monday, filed an application seeking the commission to be made a party respondent in the plea

Bombay HC issues notice to state backward class commission

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Bombay HC issues notice to state backward class commission
x
00:00

The Bombay High Court hearing petitions challenging the state government’s decision to grant a 10 per cent quota to Marathas on Wednesday issued a notice to the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission (MSBCC) making it a party respondent.


A full bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice G S Kulkarni and Justice Firdosh Pooniwalla impleaded the commission and issued a notice, a day after noting that the MSBCC was a necessary party to the pleas as some of them had also challenged the commission’s report recommending reservation.


The bench last week started hearing a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2024, under which a 10 per cent quota was granted to the Maratha community in government jobs and education.


Some of the petitions also challenged the setting up of the MSBCC headed by Justice Sunil Shukre (retired), its methodology, and the report recommending reservation for Marathas.

One of the petitioners, Bhausaheb Pawar, on Monday, filed an application seeking the commission to be made a party respondent in the plea.

The petitions had challenged the validity of the Act on the ground that the Maratha community was not backward and hence does not require benefits of reservation and also claimed Maharashtra has already crossed the 50 per cent cap on reservation.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on July 10.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

bombay high court mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK