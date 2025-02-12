School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse had earlier reassured that the focus would remain on preventing cheating, not enforcing dress restrictions

Students revised outside SIES College, Sion ahead of the first day of HSC board exams on Tuesday. File Pic/Anurag Ahire

Despite concerns arising from Minister Nitesh Rane’s call to ban the burqa during board exams, the first day of the HSC exams proceeded without incident for burqa-clad students across the state. Rane had expressed apprehensions about the potential misuse of the burqa for cheating in a letter dated January 29 to Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, advocating for a ban at examination centres, and urging uniform rules for all students.

The demand for a burqa ban in exam centres has reignited the hijab debate in India, raising concerns over religious freedom and students’ rights. The state government never issued any official response to Rane’s letter. Instead, Bhuse has assured that there will be no burqa ban during board exams. He emphasised that the primary focus would be on preventing cheating and malpractices at exam centres.

Sajid Nisar Ahmed, founder and general secretary of the Akhil Bhartiya Urdu Shikshak Sangh, expressed satisfaction after the first exam day. “There was an improvement in arrangements and security measures compared to last year. Mumbai recorded zero instances of cheating. No students faced issues wearing the burqa. At least we haven’t come across any such cases so far,” Ahmed said.

He shared an instance where a parent from Sangli inquired about directives regarding burqa-clad students on Tuesday morning. Ahmed reassured the parent that there was no such rule prohibiting the burqa and encouraged them to accompany their child to the exam centre without fear. “The student attended the exam without any problems. We are grateful to the education department for dispelling such claims and supporting the students,” said Ahmed.

Maharashtra State Minorities Commission Chairman Pyare Khan said, “There is no rule prohibiting students from wearing a burqa during exams. Any such demand lacks legal standing. If the government intends to implement changes, it will do so in a planned manner after consulting community representatives.”