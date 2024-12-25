After years of uncertainty, Kamini’s family speaks of the miracle of her return, recounting a tragic separation that lasted nearly a decade

The centre helped reunite Kamini with her family

It was nothing less than a real Santa gift for the family members of Kamini Shekhawat (name changed), a 70-year-old widow and a mental health patient, who was missing for over nine years and was reunited with her family on Christmas.

Kamini was traced to the Shraddhavan Rehabilitation Centre in Nagpur, where she was treated and cured. She then revealed her identity and place of stay – over 600 kilometres from Nagpur and traced to a village in Rewa district in Madhya Pradesh.

Not less than a miracle

“We had given up hope. It has been over nine years since she had been missing. Today, the entire village is excited to see her back, I will always be indebted to the doctors and social workers of Shraddhavan, who not only took care of my mother but also treated her and reunited her with us. It is nothing less than a miracle,” said her son Rakesh, (name changed), 34, speaking to mid-day soon after the reunion.



Shraddhavan Centre, Nagpur is a home is dedicated only for the wandering mentally ill. FILE PICS

When asked about the circumstances that resulted in her going missing, Rakesh said, “l recall, I had left the house, after an argument with my mother and I told her I am going to Nagpur and would never return. A few months later, when I returned home, I learnt that my mother left the house in search of me, and had been missing since then.

Rewa to Nagpur

According to Dr Bharat Vatwani, on July 21, 2016, Kamini, was rescued from the streets of Nagpur and was admitted to Mother Teresa Missionaries of Charity (MOC), Nagpur. She was transferred to Shraddhavan Rehabilitation Centre on November 27 this year for further Treatment and rehabilitation. The Psychiatric Soceity of Nagpur, too suported the reunion.

Multiple health issues

Dr Vatwani said “Kamini was partially blind in both eyes due to a degenerative ocular condition, mildly deaf from age-related issues, and had uncontrolled diabetes. She also showed behavioural changes linked to early organicity, a psychiatric condition. The team at Shraddhavan, including doctors, nurses, and social workers, ensured her medical and psychiatric recovery. Through repeated counselling, they learned she was from Rewa District, Madhya Pradesh, and often spoke of her son, daughter, and daughter-in-law, expressing longing for them. On December 24, Kamini was declared fit for discharge. The next day, head nurse Chetana Naitamkar and social worker Pinky Jena reunited her with her family. Dr Vatwani said, “An emotional reunion on Christmas reminds us of God’s wondrous ways, where darkness precedes light.”

Social worker speak

On the morning of December 25, Kamini, along with Chetana and Pinky, arrived at Rewa railway station. As their autorickshaw entered the village, Kamini recognised her surroundings and identified her house near the school. When the auto stopped, villagers recognised her and informed her son, who came rushing. Overwhelmed with joy, he carried his mother, Kaushalya, in his arms to their house. Her daughters and daughter-in-law embraced her with tearful eyes, grieving yet relieved. Kaushalya, too, wept as she hugged each relative. "Our volunteers will stay in touch and continue providing free medications. Such reunions aid recovery," said Chetana.

About the Shraddhawan, Nagpur

Shraddhawan is the brainchild of Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Dr Bharat Vatwani's Shraddha Rehabilitation Foundation, Dr. Prakash Amte, and the Psychiatric Society Nagpur, which was started in Baba Amte's Ashokwan Centre in Nagpur on the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa 2024. It is dedicated only for the wandering mentally ill and all the services are provided absolutely free of charge. The Centre is going great guns and in a short span of 8 months has reunited a 100+ recovered wandering mentally ill roadside destitutes with their families across the length and breadth of India.

The centre in Nagpur shelters on an average 15 male and 15 female patients at any given time. The Psychiatrists of Psychiatric Society of Nagpur come in turns to assess the patients.